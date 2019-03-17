Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norene Kinney. View Sign

October 28, 1933 - March 5, 2019 Norene Kinney, of Arlington, WA died March 5, 2019. Mom was born on October 28, 1933 in Everett, WA. Raised in Snohomish, WA, then moved to Arlington after getting married to Bud Kinney. She was involved in all her kids' activities, enjoyed dancing with dad and outings with friends. Mom worked at the Thrifty Foods, B&M then retired from Johnny's in Smokey Point, WA before moving to Curlew Lake to start the retirement years. They also had a home in Desert Hot Spring, CA. They spent there winters there for years. Retirement didn't hold mom down for long, her first winter after retiring in Washington she started with Von's in the floral department and found her real passion. She worked there many years before retiring again. They enjoyed both homes but finally moved back to Marysville, WA to be closer to family in 2014. Their family was their life, they enjoyed every phone call and visit they could get. She was preceded in death by dad in 2017. Mom is survived by her sister, Delores from Spokane, WA; children, Willie (Terri), Kevin (Brenda), Randy (Terry), Lourea (Mike); 11 grand-kids and 13 great-grand-kids. At this time there will be no services. Donations may be made to the . Thank you all for your prayers.



