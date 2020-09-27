It is with a heavy heart we announce that Norm passed away in Everett after an extended illness, with his wife by his side. He was 66 years young.

Norm was born in Bellingham to Mary Jean and James Schulz. They lived in Glacier until the sudden death of his father in 1958. The family then moved to Everett to be near family and settled in the Pinehurst area. Norm cherished his childhood adventures in the neighborhood with many lifelong friends.

He attended Everett public schools and graduated from Cascade High School in 1972 and in 1975 received an Associate degree from Everett Community College.

Norm was a skilled carpenter and owned a residential contracting business for many years, building two custom homes for his family. He was fortunate to love what he did for a living.

Norm first laid eyes on his future wife Chris in middle school. It wasn't until 1979 they started dating. They married in Hawaii in 1981, and Norm inherited a son, Michael.

He loved books and writing and was an avid reader from a young age. Norm enjoyed good conversation, gatherings with friends and family, golf, and had a love for music, especially guitar. He will be best remembered for his quick wit, big smile and contagious laugh. But when it came to politics . . . that was serious! Norm was young at heart and believed in the glass half full. He was a good man, a hard-working man, and he loved his family very much.

Heartfelt thanks to #1 Bethlehem Adult Family Home (Everett) and to Delta Rehabilitation (Snohomish) for the good care Norm received. Also, thank you to Continuum Hospice Care for making him as comfortable as possible.

Norm is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Chris Muth-Schulz, son Michael Muth (Katrina), sister Joyce Schulz, nephews Alexander Schulz, Jeff Kernaghan (Paloma) and John Kernaghan (Vydellity), and many cousins and friends.

Norm will rest at the G.A.R. Cemetery in Snohomish. No public service is planned at this time. If you so choose, please make a gift to your favorite charity in Norm's remembrance.

Rest in peace, Norm. We love you.

May 20, 1954 - September 11, 2020