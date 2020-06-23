Norma Jean (Judevine) Anderson died at age 84. Norma was born 12-12-1935 in Cowles, Nebraska. She went to be with the Lord June 14, 2020. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband Donavon Earl Anderson; parents Dell and Minnie Buckles two brothers; Marvin and Eddie Buckles; and two sisters; Virginia and Donna. She is survived by her 4 children; Cynthia (Dave), Lisa (John), Denise (Rick), and Mark (Rebecca), as well as 7 grandchildren and I great grandchild. Norma spent her adult life working in the Chemical Dependency field helping others. She attended Vernon E. Johnson Intervention Studies in Minneapolis MN; Seattle University; Reality Therapy Institute and is a charter member of the Oregon State Council on Alcoholism. In her retirement years she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved reading a good mystery novel and gardening.



