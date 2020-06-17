Norma June Darling passed away on June 2, 2020 at age 91 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on April 9, 1929 in Carlsborg, WA to Henry and Eva (Manderville) Fisher.



Norma moved several times as a child until her family settled in Marysville, WA when she was in the eighth grade. It was then that she met her future husband, Bud Darling. They were childhood sweethearts and eventually married on July 2, 1949, over seventy years ago.



She was a gracious, beautiful, classy lady who loved being a mom. She raised five children, Debbie, Cathy, Scott, adopted brother and sister Eric and Dawn.



Norma loved remodeling and decorating her home of 67 years, entertaining, gardening, fashion, and collecting teddy bears. Up until six months ago she was on the go...decorating for Christmas (her favorite holiday), shopping and always outside doing yard work in her beautiful yard and rose garden. Over the years she volunteered for many causes, but her favorite was working at the Everett General Hospital Twig Shop. Norma learned to play golf while living in Palm Springs during the winter months. After a few lessons, she grew to love the game and became quite the putter.



Norma is survived by her loving husband, Bud...who misses her very much; daughter Debbie (Dan) Deymonaz, daughter Cathy (Wes) De Ieso, son Scott (Debbie) Darling, son Eric Darling and daughter Dawn Kingsbury; her grandchildren, Trevor (Meghan) De Ieso, Anthony (Kerrie) De Ieso, Jennifer (Jeff) Lounsberry, Jill (Chris) Tate, Jason (Chelsi) Deymonaz and Jennifer (John) Williams; great grandchildren, Hudson, Ethan, Payton, Aiden, Owen, Grayson and Shea; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eleanore Phillips. April 9, 1929 - June 2, 2020



