January 30, 1934 - May 31, 2019 Norma Irene Larsen passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born January 30, 1934, in North Dakota. She was greeted in heaven by her parents, Adolph and Otillia Wedman; her brothers, Arlo and Melvin; and her sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Dave; daughter, Pam; their families; and her sisters, Lois and Helen. Norma will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Christian Assembly.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 11, 2019