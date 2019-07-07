Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Dale Bruns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Jean Dale Bruns, 95, died in her sleep on June 15, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Iowa State College in 1945. Working as a dietician in Atlanta, in 1946 she met and married Richard Bruns, a WWII veteran. They lived in Chicago, then moved to Washington in 1957. She was a woman of varied interests and enthusiasms but community and political concerns were strong in her heart. A committed member of the League of Women Voters since the '50s, she moderated many a debate, and her adherence to time limits was strict. Horns were involved. She was the chair of the Snohomish County Board of Freeholders in the late 1960s. After retiring from GTE, she and Dick became seasoned world travelers. She kept very busy with volunteer and political work, serving as a docent at the Edmonds Historical Museum, a presenter at KSER, helping at church rummage sales and art shows, leading groups on bus trips, marching in protest, and standing as a woman in black. She was not afraid of new experiences. She and Dick were original members of the Edmonds Unitarian Fellowship and this, and the members of it, were an important part of her life. She is survived by three sons, Richard (Felicity), Scott, and Greg (Sue) and she will be much missed by them, and all who knew her. Remembrances can be given to the LWV or the Edmonds Historical Museum. There will be a memorial on August 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at EUUC, 8109 224th St SW, Edmonds, WA.

