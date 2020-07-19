Norma was born March 10, 1948 to Kenneth & Mavis Edwards in Cottage Grove OR. She left us suddenly and unexpectedly on June 24, 2020.Most of her childhood was spent in Oregon with 6 other siblings. Ray Pettigrew, Sylvia Corey, Keith Edwards, Sharon Watson, Kathy McQuiston and Roger Edwards. Norma lived in Lake Stevens for many years until moving to Snohomish 20 years ago where she lived with her husband, Frank Morgan. She loved working in her flower gardens and would never pass up the chance to bring home more flowers to plant. Norma worked in housekeeping at Providence Hospital/Providence Regional Medical center, for more than 25 years.



She also cherished spending time with her close family any chance she could. She leaves behind her devoted husband Frank Morgan, daughter Kristen Thorsen (Bob), Grandson Derek Collins, and great grandchildren Caleb and Alexandrea Collins, daughter Kimber Wagner (Calvin), granddaughters Amanda Collins (Joel) great granddaughters Addison and Naven, Alyssa Gouy (Hollan) great grandson Darren, Anna Wagner (Seth), great granddaughters Madelyn, Hailey and Chloe , as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Norma was a very kind and generous person and she is and forever will be greatly missed.



March 10, 1948 - June 24, 2020



