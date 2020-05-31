February 24, 1923 - May 8, 2020 A member of the greatest generation…Norman B. Grossmann passed on May 8, 2020. He was born February 24, 1923 in Honey Creek, Iowa, the youngest of three children born to Frederick and Emma Grossmann. Norm was a loving husband to Fran, an inspiring father to Pam and Ken, a wonderful grandfather to Shannon, Brian, Eric, Tara and Phil, and an amazing great-grandfather to Sam, Nick, Lauren, Keegan, Tate, Tyler, Toby, Trenton, Mikey, Jon, CheriAnne, Ryan, David, Ellie, Anna, Adam, and Ada. As a boy growing up on a small town Iowa farm in the 20's and 30's his offspring howled and marveled at his stories of milking the cows, repairing the wind-pump tower, skunk hunting for pelts, one room school houses, using newspaper as insulation for his room in the attic and building his own car during the Great Depression. In 1942, at age 19, he found himself in training as an aircraft mechanic and later as a member of a B-25 bomber crew in the 13th Air Force operating in the South Pacific. Norm flew 65 missions as a flight engineer, navigator, gunner, or whatever was needed. He often said he never thought he would live through that experience but after that "life was all gravy!" Still in the Army-Air Corps he met his future bride Fran at an amusement park dance in Denver, Colorado. Norm and Fran were married in 1947 and celebrated 73 years of marriage. After the war Norm worked briefly for United Airlines in Omaha and after being laid off he and Fran decided to move to Washington state. His parents then asked him for help to sell the farm and they soon followed Norm and Fran to Mt. Vernon and eventually Everett. His farm and Air Force engine mechanic skills soon led to selling cars in Mt. Vernon, a foreman position at Everett Plywood, and a millwright at the new Boeing plant in Everett in 1967. But the family's real passion was boating in Puget Sound and the Canadian San Juan Islands. Every Friday night Norm, Fran, Pam and Ken would pack up their boat the PAMKEN and head out for Friday Harbor, Sucia, Stuart Island, Jones Island or Roche Harbor. Summer vacations were further north to Tent Island, Desolation Sound and north. One summer Norm and Fran and the Sutcliffes ventured as far north as Ketchikan. Over the years Norm and Fran were members of several yacht clubs Tide Riders, Elks and currently the Puget Sound Yacht Club. Norm never knew a stranger on a dock. We all have our favorite memories of Norm but we all shared in his kindness, gentle spirit, sense of humor, wisdom, common sense and his cheerful willingness to help and especially his love of family and friends and his Lord Jesus Christ. Norm was pre-deceased by his parents; brother, Harley; sister, Eloyse; and son, Ken. He is survived by his wife, Fran; daughter, Pam Neilson (Ken); daughter-in-law, Callie Borst Grossmann Fink (Don); grandchildren, Shannon Uhrich (Joe), Brian Neilson (Tina), Eric Grossmann (Reya), Tara Gilbert (Todd), Phil Grossmann (Tracy); and 17 great-grand-children. John 16:22 So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again; then you will rejoice, and no one can rob you of that joy. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.