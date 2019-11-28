Norman Eugene Cady born in Port Angeles WA, lived in Seattle, Colorado Springs CO, Everett, and Wenatchee WA and most recently in Virginia Beach, VA passed on November 24, 2019. He was the son of Estelle Callarman Mitchell and Morris Stansel Cady both deceased. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII and came home to marry Beverly Oneita Brooks 70 plus years ago. They bore Caryn Ann Cady Johnson (Larry) and Roger Michael Cady (Stephanie). Norm's career started in Davenport, WA as a printer, in Seattle; Colorado Springs, CO where he taught at the International Typographical Union and ended his career at the Everett Herald. Norman loved climbing mountains in the Pacific Northwest and trekking in Nepal. He was the last surviving founding member of the Renaissance Masonic Lodge #312 in Redmond, WA. In April 2017 the Cady's moved from Wenatchee WA to Virginia to be near their daughter. No services will be held. Norm donated his body to medical research.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 28, 2019