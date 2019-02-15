Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Feb. 22, 1964 - Jan. 17, 2019 Norman Jay Booth, age 54, went home to be with Jesus January 17, 2019. Norm was born in Burien, WA on February 22, 1964 to his loving mom and dad, Ralph and Grace Booth. Norm was a blessing to so many people throughout his life. He graduated from Lynnwood High School in 1982 and went on to make a life-long career in the auto industry where he impacted every customer that he met. He went above and beyond customer satisfaction in client relationships. Norm's hobbies outside of work included: whirlyball, golfing, hiking and spending time with his friends and family. Norm accomplished one of his many dreams of owning real estate in Arizona and sharing them with others by turning them into successful and desired vacation rentals. This was one of his favorite vacation spots as well, and had planned on retiring there. Norm had many friends, and the ability to make friends with strangers in a matter of minutes. Those closest to him will always remember him for his kind generous spirit, his funny stories, and his collection of useful gadgets. Many of his friends called him Go Go Gadget. Norm was a loving, devoting husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Booth; daughter, Natasha Prohn; son, Brandon Prohn; granddaughter, Penelope; mother, Grace Morgan; and sister, Desiree Yarber. Norm fought a hard and courageous battle with cancer and never once lost hope or complained. He will be missed so much and we will carry him in our hearts until we see him again. Norm was our hero and we plan to celebrate his life on March 2, 2019 at Northshore Christian Church from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 5700 23rd Dr. W, Everett, WA 98203. All are welcome.



Feb. 22, 1964 - Jan. 17, 2019 Norman Jay Booth, age 54, went home to be with Jesus January 17, 2019. Norm was born in Burien, WA on February 22, 1964 to his loving mom and dad, Ralph and Grace Booth. Norm was a blessing to so many people throughout his life. He graduated from Lynnwood High School in 1982 and went on to make a life-long career in the auto industry where he impacted every customer that he met. He went above and beyond customer satisfaction in client relationships. Norm's hobbies outside of work included: whirlyball, golfing, hiking and spending time with his friends and family. Norm accomplished one of his many dreams of owning real estate in Arizona and sharing them with others by turning them into successful and desired vacation rentals. This was one of his favorite vacation spots as well, and had planned on retiring there. Norm had many friends, and the ability to make friends with strangers in a matter of minutes. Those closest to him will always remember him for his kind generous spirit, his funny stories, and his collection of useful gadgets. Many of his friends called him Go Go Gadget. Norm was a loving, devoting husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Booth; daughter, Natasha Prohn; son, Brandon Prohn; granddaughter, Penelope; mother, Grace Morgan; and sister, Desiree Yarber. Norm fought a hard and courageous battle with cancer and never once lost hope or complained. He will be missed so much and we will carry him in our hearts until we see him again. Norm was our hero and we plan to celebrate his life on March 2, 2019 at Northshore Christian Church from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 5700 23rd Dr. W, Everett, WA 98203. All are welcome. Religious Service Information Northshore Christian Church

5700 23rd Dr W

Everett, WA 98203

Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close