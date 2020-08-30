Norman Nilsen was born in Seattle, WA to the parents of Patricia and Dean Nilsen. He was raised in Lynnwood, WA and graduated from Lynnwood High School and belonged to the Labor's Union. He was an avid sports player and loved to watch all the sports teams. He was loving, kind-hearted, generous, funny and always the life of the party. Norman is unforgettable and will always be remembered for his kind heart. Norman is survived by his mother Patricia Ann and Bob Ivanhoe, his sister Jill, his daughter's Kristine, Nicole, Danielle and Kelsey. His nephews Jessie and Colton and his grandchildren Donavin, Vivianne and Carter. He was baptised at the Maltby Church and had a great relationship with Jesus. He will be cremated and put to rest at Washelli Cementary so we can all visit. Norman was taken way too soon and will be forever missed and loved. We will be having a memorial at a later date due to Covid and will let everyone know.

June 3, 1962 - August 16, 2020