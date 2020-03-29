June 11, 1930 - March 18, 2020 Norman Patrick Ebeling passed away on March 18, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1930 in Snohomish, WA. Norm graduated from Monroe High School. He served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged, he was a member of the Packinghouse Union and worked as a Butcher for Bar S & Albertsons. He was a proud member of the VFW Post 3348 and supported veterans throughout the years. Norm was an active member of the Elks in Lake City, WA. He loved to play golf at Jackson Golf Course and bowling was a passion as well. Norman was a long time member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where he had many caring and loving friends. He enjoyed spending time with his brother Dale fishing and at his cabin lot on the river spending time with his extended family and his wife Irene. He is survived by sister, Greta; niece, Karen; and nephews, Brett, Carl and Kurtis. At this time no Memorial Service will be held.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020