July 27, 1934 - October 11, 2019 Oliver Keith Jergensen - aka "Jergy," "OK," 85, a longtime resident of Snohomish and Soap Lake, WA, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born July 27, 1934, on a small farm on Ludwig Road, Snohomish, WA, to John and Edna Jergensen. Oliver had three brothers - Lorus, Floyd, and John, Jr. Oliver graduated from Snohomish High School on Honor Society, attended Everett Community College, and the American School of Music. He gained employment at the Monroe Reformatory in an office supervising capacity, serving 28 years. He had provided lectures around the state at other correctional facilities, lecturing on the criminal justice system. He married his sweetie, Marie A. Bucher, "Micki," in 1964. They lived between Lake Bosworth, Silverton, and Soap Lake, where they re-built, built homes, and developed properties, while still enjoying music, skiing, hiking, climbing mountains, fishing, garage sales, and travels to Alaska and Hawaii. In retirement, they spent several years of winter months in Hawaii, finally settling permanently in Soap Lake. Their plans in Soap Lake dramatically changed when Micki passed away. They had repaired and restored several homes and stores in Soap Lake. Their home, everybody said, was "the house that garage sales built." The love of Oliver's life was Micki. She was generous, gracious, intelligent, most supportive, and his greatest love. As Larry Mahar once wrote: "When things were difficult, having you at my side made it easy. When the hill seemed too steep to climb, you just walking beside me made it possible. When the load was too heavy to bear alone, having you to share it made it lighter. When the night was troubled, your hands touching mine made it bearable. When the withering winds chafed my face, your cheek pressed against mine made me forget them. But most of all, when trusted friends were found wanting, you were there to help." Oliver leaves behind a brother; several nieces and nephews; and a big collection of great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 2111 117th Ave. N.E., Lake Stevens, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Oliver's name to .



