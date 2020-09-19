Oliver Roesler, 96, passed peacefully on Tuesday, 9/15. Ollie enlisted in the army as a young man earning 2 Bronze Stars, a Victory Medal, and a Special Forces Tab Award for serving in the Alamo Scouts. He devoted his life to his family and helping his dad and brothers with their logging company. He was actively involved in his church and sharing his love of God to others. He leaves his devoted wife of 72 years Maureen, son Stephen, daughters Kathy, Susie & Teri, plus many grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Dad, your legacy of love, devotion, and faith will live on in all you have touched.

January 27, 1924 - September 15, 2020