Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlin A. Griggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Orlin Arthur Griggs Orlin Arthur Griggs was born December 30, 1933 in La Conner, WA. He was ushered into the presence of the Lord on January 4, 2020 on Camano Island, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Griggs and his wife, Helen (Hagglund) Griggs. Orlin worked for WSDOT for 28 years, where he spent many of those years as a Field Engineer. Orlin was a devoted man who loved dearly, his Savior, family, and friends. He was a gentleman and a gentle man. He was known for his quick humor, love and embrace. He enjoyed traveling to tropical places with his bride Helen and created many memories there. Orlin is survived by his three children, Renee Dukes (Steve), Scott Griggs (Kristi) and Perry Griggs (Noemi). He leaves behind nine grand children, and many great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the Warm Beach Senior Community, Beachwood Lounge. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292.





Orlin Arthur Griggs Orlin Arthur Griggs was born December 30, 1933 in La Conner, WA. He was ushered into the presence of the Lord on January 4, 2020 on Camano Island, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Griggs and his wife, Helen (Hagglund) Griggs. Orlin worked for WSDOT for 28 years, where he spent many of those years as a Field Engineer. Orlin was a devoted man who loved dearly, his Savior, family, and friends. He was a gentleman and a gentle man. He was known for his quick humor, love and embrace. He enjoyed traveling to tropical places with his bride Helen and created many memories there. Orlin is survived by his three children, Renee Dukes (Steve), Scott Griggs (Kristi) and Perry Griggs (Noemi). He leaves behind nine grand children, and many great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the Warm Beach Senior Community, Beachwood Lounge. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close