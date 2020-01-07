Orlin Arthur Griggs Orlin Arthur Griggs was born December 30, 1933 in La Conner, WA. He was ushered into the presence of the Lord on January 4, 2020 on Camano Island, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Florence Griggs and his wife, Helen (Hagglund) Griggs. Orlin worked for WSDOT for 28 years, where he spent many of those years as a Field Engineer. Orlin was a devoted man who loved dearly, his Savior, family, and friends. He was a gentleman and a gentle man. He was known for his quick humor, love and embrace. He enjoyed traveling to tropical places with his bride Helen and created many memories there. Orlin is survived by his three children, Renee Dukes (Steve), Scott Griggs (Kristi) and Perry Griggs (Noemi). He leaves behind nine grand children, and many great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at the Warm Beach Senior Community, Beachwood Lounge. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Warm Beach Senior Community, 20420 Marine Drive, Stanwood, WA 98292.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 7, 2020