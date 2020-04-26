February 28, 1928 - April 15, 2020 Orlin Martin Ludwig Heck was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born February 21, 1928 in Canton Township, Wisconsin, to Ludwig and Marie (nèe Roetter) Heck. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1946. After serving in the Army, Orlin moved to Snohomish, Washington where he met Helen Schroeder, to whom he was married for 61 years. After learning the building trade, Orlin worked as an independent contractor, designing and building many custom homes throughout Snohomish County. He was involved in Kiwanis for many years and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish for most of his life. Orlin used his building skills as a volunteer with Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry. He also volunteered in helping transport people to Snohomish Community Kitchen and helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Orlin is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters Elizabeth Bier, Paula (Craig) Schlueter, and Ann (Dwight) Lepse; foster daughter Judie (nèe Barks) Perry; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold; son, John; and son-in-law, Jeffrey. A graveside service was held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Snohomish, WA on April 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Many thanks to the staff for the care he received while living at Pacifica Snohomish and Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation, who cared for him at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020