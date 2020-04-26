Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlin Heck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

February 28, 1928 - April 15, 2020 Orlin Martin Ludwig Heck was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born February 21, 1928 in Canton Township, Wisconsin, to Ludwig and Marie (nèe Roetter) Heck. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1946. After serving in the Army, Orlin moved to Snohomish, Washington where he met Helen Schroeder, to whom he was married for 61 years. After learning the building trade, Orlin worked as an independent contractor, designing and building many custom homes throughout Snohomish County. He was involved in Kiwanis for many years and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish for most of his life. Orlin used his building skills as a volunteer with Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry. He also volunteered in helping transport people to Snohomish Community Kitchen and helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Orlin is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters Elizabeth Bier, Paula (Craig) Schlueter, and Ann (Dwight) Lepse; foster daughter Judie (nèe Barks) Perry; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold; son, John; and son-in-law, Jeffrey. A graveside service was held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Snohomish, WA on April 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Many thanks to the staff for the care he received while living at Pacifica Snohomish and Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation, who cared for him at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry.



February 28, 1928 - April 15, 2020 Orlin Martin Ludwig Heck was called home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born February 21, 1928 in Canton Township, Wisconsin, to Ludwig and Marie (nèe Roetter) Heck. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1946. After serving in the Army, Orlin moved to Snohomish, Washington where he met Helen Schroeder, to whom he was married for 61 years. After learning the building trade, Orlin worked as an independent contractor, designing and building many custom homes throughout Snohomish County. He was involved in Kiwanis for many years and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Snohomish for most of his life. Orlin used his building skills as a volunteer with Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry. He also volunteered in helping transport people to Snohomish Community Kitchen and helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Orlin is survived by his wife, Helen; daughters Elizabeth Bier, Paula (Craig) Schlueter, and Ann (Dwight) Lepse; foster daughter Judie (nèe Barks) Perry; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold; son, John; and son-in-law, Jeffrey. A graveside service was held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Snohomish, WA on April 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Many thanks to the staff for the care he received while living at Pacifica Snohomish and Snohomish Health and Rehabilitation, who cared for him at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Border Concerns Ministry. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close