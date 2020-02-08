Oscar A. Arnold Dec. 25, 1931 - Feb. 1, 2020 Oscar was born on Christmas Day 1931 in Minot, ND. Oscar's family came to Washington in the mid 30's. He lived in the Everett/Silver Lake, WA area for most of his life. During his years building homes, he mentored many young men whom he thought of to the end of his life. He was predeceased by his father, Oscar Arnold; mother, Dorothy Schloer; Arnold Johnson; his stepdad, Al Johsnon; sister, June Sharpe; and stepbrother, Dick Johnson. He is survived by his sisters: Jeanette Shong, Arlene Gallagher; stepsister, Elaine Johnson; stepbrother, Ron Johnson; daughter, Kastle (Arnold) Resseguie; two sons: Shane and Lance Arnold; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and special nephew, Chappy (Chap) Shong, who looked up to Oscar as a Dad. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services to be held at 10:00 a.m. on February 13, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery with a luncheon served afterward. Graveside service following at Cypress Lawn.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 8, 2020