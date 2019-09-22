Oscar lost his brief battle with cancer in the early morning hours of September 4, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in El Paso, TX, on March 25, 1964 to Joe and Louise Carbajal and later moved to Arlington, WA, in 1972. Oscar worked for Modern Furniture for many years before moving to Marysville, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe, his daughter, Cassie and his brother, Elliot. Oscar is survived by his mother, Louise; 14 siblings, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Anyone who knew Oscar, knows that he loved his family and his life long friends, had a passion for music and playing his guitar. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marysville on September 27, 2019 at 10:30 with rosary at 9:45. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019