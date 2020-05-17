Pamela D. Fisk
May 24, 1955 - May 6, 2020 Pamela Dee Leggitt Fisk, age 64, of Stanwood, Washington, passed away at home on May 6, 2020 from her two year and four month battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Pamela was born May 24, 1955 in San Jose, California to Ray and Marian Leggitt. She lived in Los Gatos, California, attended Los Gatos High School, and then went to San Jose Bible Collage where she met her husband, Ronald Fisk. Ronald and Pam were married September 9, 1978 in San Jose at Almaden Christian Church. Pamela is survived by husband, Ronald A. Fisk; daughter, Marian (Timothy) Jones; granddaughters, Hanna, Ruth and Lydia; sons, Ronald W. Fisk and Isaac M. Fisk; and her sister, Gail Hoblet. She was preceded by parents, Ray and Marian Leggitt; and sister, Linda Swystun. Because of Covid-19, there is no Memorial Service planned until restrictions are lifted. She will be entombed on Mount Blonco, Colorado at the Uracca Pioneer Cemetery. Please make contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Network, www.pancan.org or Seattle Cancer Care network.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2020.
