It is with great sorrow that we share that Pamela G. Goodwin (Naff), 65, of Everett, WA, passed away suddenly on July 31, 2020 at her home.

Pamela was born August 11, 1954, in Ketchikan Alaska, to Ferol (Weber) Naff and Robert B. Naff.

She attended Newport Senior High School, in Bellevue, Washington and graduated in 1972. Pam went on to work at the Bon Marche (Macy's) in Seattle WA, and then enjoyed a long career in the retail and customer service industry. Most recently, Pam provided excellent customer service, and made many friends, at the UPS stores in Mukilteo and Lynnwood.

Pam's outlook on life was to spread love. She genuinely wanted people to be happy and made an effort to make people feel special every day. Pam enjoyed crafting and creating beautiful gifts to give to her loved ones. She was an excellent cook, and loved to make jam and bread for her friends and family. Pam loved animals and thoroughly enjoyed her son and daughter-in-law's cats, her late Yorkie, Dreamer, and her birds. Her smile, friendship and love will be greatly missed!

She is survived by her son, Phillip Goodwin and his wife Dani (Dietz) Goodwin; step son Kristopher Oakley, step daughter Cassandra Oakley and grandson Kason Mager; siblings Robert B. Naff Jr., William O. Naff, Margaret A. Naff, Janet F. Loftus, and Thomas A. Naff; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ferol (Weber) Naff; her father, Robert B. Naff ; and her sister Karen K. (Naff) Green.

Information on a small Celebration of Life on Sunday, Aug. 23, and virtual attendance, can be provided by a family member.

