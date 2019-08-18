Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela H. Searle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Hart Searle Pamela Searle, a shining light and spark of inspiration to her family, friends, and the many people she touched as teacher and docent, died at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Los Angeles, California on April 10, 1946 to Norris and Mary Cochran. Pamela's fierce love of life and passion for learning, art, and travel remain in the heart of her husband of fifty years, Nate, and in her children, Joshua (Lavonne) and Jacob (Tina). Her spark can be found in the eyes of her adored grandchildren: Quinn, Gabriella, Abigail, Hudson, and Teddy. Pamela's inspiration and passion influenced countless students and colleagues in her classrooms in the Lake Stevens School District and in the Snohomish School District. An innovative teacher, Pamela developed groundbreaking approaches to interdisciplinary teaching and connected students to members of their community. She inspired love and interest in poetry, drama, and literature. Most important, she was a passionate advocate for all students, from the voiceless to the privileged. After retirement, she continued to spread her passion and unique ability to connect with all young people as a docent at Seattle Art Museum. The power of Pamela was her ability to ignite the spark in all of us who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life. For her family, near and far, Pamela will be remembered for her fierce love, her independence, and for the way she made each of us feel special. We are immensely sad to lose such a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. To our everything, to our inspiration, to our model and guide: Your love and spirit transcends all.



