Pamela Elliott Pamela Jean Elliott was born in Monroe, WA on December 20, 1965. She was raised in a large, loving family in Snohomish, WA and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1985 having won the superlative "Most Beautiful Eyes." Shortly after graduation, Pam married local Snohomish policeman, Reid Elliott, and gained another love-filled family that she adored. Pam and Reid had one child, a daughter named Gracie, who followed in her mother's footsteps as a Snohomish Panther. Near the end of their lives, the two adopted a beautiful kitty named Nabatha Frye, who was an incredible comfort to both in their darkest times. Pamela passed in her sleep on February 25, 2020 – following the love of her life who had passed just three years prior. Pam was a staple in the Snohomish School District. She did not leave her Panther spirit behind her at graduation, but instead carried a love for Snohomish schools throughout her life. Pam spent almost every day for a long period of her adult life volunteering at school. She read to classrooms of young students at Central, worked as a student aid at Emerson, campaigned for school funding during every municipal election, and turned the PTA into the Pam and Teachers Association while Gracie was in high school. Ensuring that all students had access to a quality education, as well as the resources they needed to thrive outside of school, was one of the most important missions of Pam's life. She was an involved volunteer at Operation School Bell – taking disadvantaged kids to buy the coats and shoes they needed to stay warm in the winter. She had a particular soft spot for kids who didn't receive the support they needed at home, and tried to be a mother to all who needed one. Another defining mission of Pam's life was to fight for the rights and the well-being of LGBT+ youth. She wanted all kids in her community to feel supported and safe – and did whatever she could to advocate for their right to be authentically themselves in Snohomish. Pam was a remarkably selfless person, and was naturally inclined toward taking care of others. She was the best mother Gracie could have ever asked for – never once telling her daughter "No". When Reid's mom, Georgia, was diagnosed with cancer, Pam spent every day at the hospital with her; painting her nails, watching movies, and gossiping. When Reid's father was suffering with dementia, Pam once again dedicated her time to making sure Vern was taken care of and had access to all the Wendy's french fries he could eat. Finally, when Reid was diagnosed with a terminal illness in his 50's, Pam spent every day taking him to appointments, administering medications, and being a source of comfort to her best friend and life partner. Pam will be remembered for her generosity, her sense of humor, and her kindness to all. She was gregarious and friendly – making friends with strangers every time she left the house. Pam did her best to make everyone she came in contact with feel special, attended to, and deserving of love – without ever expecting anything from them. Pam is survived by her parents, Judi and Pete Petrik; her sisters, Debbie, Cheryl, Susan, and Jane; her brother, Chris; her daughter, Gracie, and her sweet cat, Nabby. Wherever she is now, may Pam be reunited with Georgia, Vern, and Reid, and may she have an endless supply of lip gloss and glitter up there. A service will be held to remember Pam at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Everett, WA.



Pamela Elliott Pamela Jean Elliott was born in Monroe, WA on December 20, 1965. She was raised in a large, loving family in Snohomish, WA and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1985 having won the superlative "Most Beautiful Eyes." Shortly after graduation, Pam married local Snohomish policeman, Reid Elliott, and gained another love-filled family that she adored. Pam and Reid had one child, a daughter named Gracie, who followed in her mother's footsteps as a Snohomish Panther. Near the end of their lives, the two adopted a beautiful kitty named Nabatha Frye, who was an incredible comfort to both in their darkest times. Pamela passed in her sleep on February 25, 2020 – following the love of her life who had passed just three years prior. Pam was a staple in the Snohomish School District. She did not leave her Panther spirit behind her at graduation, but instead carried a love for Snohomish schools throughout her life. Pam spent almost every day for a long period of her adult life volunteering at school. She read to classrooms of young students at Central, worked as a student aid at Emerson, campaigned for school funding during every municipal election, and turned the PTA into the Pam and Teachers Association while Gracie was in high school. Ensuring that all students had access to a quality education, as well as the resources they needed to thrive outside of school, was one of the most important missions of Pam's life. She was an involved volunteer at Operation School Bell – taking disadvantaged kids to buy the coats and shoes they needed to stay warm in the winter. She had a particular soft spot for kids who didn't receive the support they needed at home, and tried to be a mother to all who needed one. Another defining mission of Pam's life was to fight for the rights and the well-being of LGBT+ youth. She wanted all kids in her community to feel supported and safe – and did whatever she could to advocate for their right to be authentically themselves in Snohomish. Pam was a remarkably selfless person, and was naturally inclined toward taking care of others. She was the best mother Gracie could have ever asked for – never once telling her daughter "No". When Reid's mom, Georgia, was diagnosed with cancer, Pam spent every day at the hospital with her; painting her nails, watching movies, and gossiping. When Reid's father was suffering with dementia, Pam once again dedicated her time to making sure Vern was taken care of and had access to all the Wendy's french fries he could eat. Finally, when Reid was diagnosed with a terminal illness in his 50's, Pam spent every day taking him to appointments, administering medications, and being a source of comfort to her best friend and life partner. Pam will be remembered for her generosity, her sense of humor, and her kindness to all. She was gregarious and friendly – making friends with strangers every time she left the house. Pam did her best to make everyone she came in contact with feel special, attended to, and deserving of love – without ever expecting anything from them. Pam is survived by her parents, Judi and Pete Petrik; her sisters, Debbie, Cheryl, Susan, and Jane; her brother, Chris; her daughter, Gracie, and her sweet cat, Nabby. Wherever she is now, may Pam be reunited with Georgia, Vern, and Reid, and may she have an endless supply of lip gloss and glitter up there. A service will be held to remember Pam at 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Everett, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020

