June 12, 1950 - April 9, 2020 Pamela Jean Dorway-Worley was born June 12, 1950 to William (Bill) and Roberta (Bobbe) Shelledy Dorway in Everett, WA. She went to be with her Lord, our Lord, on April 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, LC Worley; our son, Andrew Worley his wife Sabrina; our grandchildren, Ivy and Ozzy; our son, Greg Worley, his partner Crystal Kerr; and our bonus grandchildren, Jadyn, Julia and Madalyn; Pam's sister, Diane Mather and her husband Scott; Pam's brother, Roger Dorway and his wife Jana; Pam's Aunt, Jeannine Shelledy; LC's sister, Sandra Hines; LC's brother, Thomas Worley and his wife Dana; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Pam loved the Lord Jesus and all people and spent her life serving others. She received a BA in Political Science from Washington State University and a teaching certificate from the University of Washington. After a foreign affairs internship at the US State Department in Washington, D.C., she turned her focus back to the USA and volunteered for VISTA (now AmeriCorps), serving on the Navajo reservation in Utah and Arizona. Then she taught social studies for several years in Richland, WA, where she met LC, her husband of almost 43 years. She was selected for a CORO Foundation Internship program in Urban Affairs in San Francisco. Upon completion of that program, she received her MA in Urban Studies from Occidental College in Los Angeles. After graduation, she worked for the City of Hercules, CA as assistant to the City Manager. She worked on many projects for the city, including the development of a sister-city relationship with Tsushima, Japan, a relationship that continues to this day. After the birth of Andrew and Greg, and upon the family's move to Kingwood, TX, Pam turned her full attention to loving her family, raising our boys, serving her church (Kingwood First Baptist, KFBC), and volunteering in the boys' schools and in the community. Pam loved nurturing middle school boys and worked tirelessly in teaching and leading them in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Scouts. Pam was a member of P.E.O. Chapter HG where for a time she guided young women through the process of obtaining P.E.O. scholarships. Pam was a woman of prayer and Bible Study. She led one of the prayer ministries at KFBC. As her personal ministry, she would select Bible verses for specific individuals and send them as words of encouragement. She especially lived Philippians 4:6-7, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus." Pam saw every difficulty as an opportunity to help others. Whether dealing with Greg's eczema and allergies, her own Parkinson's Disease or other difficulties, she viewed problems through the lens of, "How can this help someone else?" As an example, with Greg's doctor, she wrote and published a booklet on raising kids with eczema. We continue to get requests for copies. Pam was known as the "muffin lady." She baked muffins for the kids, for all the kids' friends, for relatives, and pretty much anyone else that might look a little hungry. Pam loved God's creation. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, camping, hiking, and biking. We especially loved biking together in Kingwood and around Texas State Parks on our tandem bicycle. Pam spent her last few years at The Auberge (formerly Silverado) where she continued her mission of loving, spreading joy, and helping others even as the disease was taking away her own capabilities. The family is grateful for the care and love she received there. Pam will be missed here on earth, and she will be forever loved here and in heaven.





