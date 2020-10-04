Pamela Jill Hughley 74, passed away on September 17th, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington from complications associated with Alzheimer's.

Pamela was born in Seattle Washington to Van and Gloria Price on November 10th, 1945. She was very involved in Jobs Daughters, and in May of 1962 she was Honored Queen of Bethel 50. In 1964 Pamela graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School and was voted "Spirit of Terrace High"

She married her high school sweetheart Charles "Chuck" Hughley on May 15th, 1965 and had 2 daughters Heidi and Heather. Pamela worked hard, took pride in everything she did and led by example. She graduated from City University where she earned both her BA and MA degrees. She and had a successful career in Transportation and Safety at the local, state and National level. She loved her family, sports, storms, Broadway plays, music, history, reading and the Seahawks!! Pamela is preceded in death by her husband Charles L Hughley, father Van Price, Mother Gloria Price, nephews Joel and Rory Price, and beloved mother in law Rosalee Hughley. Funeral services are postponed due to Covid. Her final interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett Washington at a later date. Pam is survived by her two daughters Heidi Lee Hughley and Heather Lynn Marcroft. Grandson's Austin Charles Makinano and Darby Alexander Marcroft. Brothers Dard and Loren Price. Sister Veronica Hurst. Sister in law Terry Price. The family of Pamela Jill Hughley wishes to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to: The entire University of Washington Lung Transplant Team. The wonderful caring professionals at The Village Senior Living Memory Care Unit, MultiCare Hospice and Dr Cynthia Edwards. Additionally, we would like to acknowledge Dard and Terry Price, Diane Rautio, Alex Makinano, Betty Burns, Ken Strayer and Richard Barton. You will each hold a special place in our hearts for your constant love, support and guidance.

We will miss you so very much!!

