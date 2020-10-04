1/1
Pamela Jill Hughley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Jill Hughley 74, passed away on September 17th, 2020 in Tacoma, Washington from complications associated with Alzheimer's.

Pamela was born in Seattle Washington to Van and Gloria Price on November 10th, 1945. She was very involved in Jobs Daughters, and in May of 1962 she was Honored Queen of Bethel 50. In 1964 Pamela graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School and was voted "Spirit of Terrace High"

She married her high school sweetheart Charles "Chuck" Hughley on May 15th, 1965 and had 2 daughters Heidi and Heather. Pamela worked hard, took pride in everything she did and led by example. She graduated from City University where she earned both her BA and MA degrees. She and had a successful career in Transportation and Safety at the local, state and National level. She loved her family, sports, storms, Broadway plays, music, history, reading and the Seahawks!! Pamela is preceded in death by her husband Charles L Hughley, father Van Price, Mother Gloria Price, nephews Joel and Rory Price, and beloved mother in law Rosalee Hughley. Funeral services are postponed due to Covid. Her final interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett Washington at a later date. Pam is survived by her two daughters Heidi Lee Hughley and Heather Lynn Marcroft. Grandson's Austin Charles Makinano and Darby Alexander Marcroft. Brothers Dard and Loren Price. Sister Veronica Hurst. Sister in law Terry Price. The family of Pamela Jill Hughley wishes to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to: The entire University of Washington Lung Transplant Team. The wonderful caring professionals at The Village Senior Living Memory Care Unit, MultiCare Hospice and Dr Cynthia Edwards. Additionally, we would like to acknowledge Dard and Terry Price, Diane Rautio, Alex Makinano, Betty Burns, Ken Strayer and Richard Barton. You will each hold a special place in our hearts for your constant love, support and guidance.

We will miss you so very much!!

November 10, 1945 - September 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home & Crematory
1201 Pacific Ave Ste 600
Tacoma, WA 98402
(360) 426-4803
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved