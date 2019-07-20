Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Pearson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(née Rigney) Pamela passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Her family was at her side. Pamela Jean Rigney was born to Charles V. and Dorothy L. Rigney on May 9, 1951 in Seattle, WA. She grew up in Shoreline attending St. Mark's, Morgan Jr. High and Shorecrest High School. Pamela always had a talent for art, fashion and interior design which led to an early career in fashion retail working at I. Magnin and Bullocks in San Francisco, followed by work in the contract office furniture business. Among her clients were BART and Kraft Foods. Pamela returned to the Northwest in 1994 where she met and married Willard "Bill" Pearson of Issaquah, WA. They lived for several years in the High Point area of Issaquah before moving to Lake Stevens, WA, in 2010. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Dorothy and her brother, Michael. She leaves behind her husband of 22 years, Bill; her sister, Barbara Chaplin (Kent); three nephews, five great-nieces and one great-nephew. Pamela also leaves behind numerous friends in the Seattle area and California. Her cats, Frankie, Chazz and Siegfried will surely miss her. The family would like to thank Pamela's Providence Hospice and Home Care team for their compassio-nate care. They were truly angels in the care and support they gave to Pamela and the family. At Pamela's request no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Pamela's name are suggested to Cocoon House: http://cocoonhouse.org or Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation of Snohomish County http://washington.providence.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

