Patricia Ann Kinney Patricia Ann Kinney (Trish), age 85, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born November 18, 1934 in Carroll, Iowa to Thomas and Helen Flood. She married the love of her life, Calvin, in August of 1952, who preceded her in death in 2013. Trish spent much of her youth in Blaine, Washington. She graduated from Holy Names Academy and took business courses at W.W.C.E. She worked many jobs to help support her family over the years including Macy's and Cascade Valley Hospital as business manager. Trish enjoyed creating stained glass, macrame, and was also a gifted quilter, seamstress and knitter. A 30-year member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, she received many honors and made life-long friends. She was a committed volunteer at The Assistance League of Everett, WA and Planned Parenthood of Snohomish County, WA. Patricia is survived by her four children: Karol, Bill (Sharon), Margaret and Mike (Lori); her grandchildren: Brittany, Matthew (Larissa), Emma, Aimie, Nathan, Kaylee, Jackson, Logan, Patricia and Caroline and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Max. Trish was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Helen Flood; brothers, Tommy and Jack Flood; sister, Kathleen and son-in-law, Joseph Krepel. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us in celebrating her life at a funeral mass Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, 12:00, at Immaculate Conception Church in Arlington, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to The Assistance League of Everett or Planned Parenthood of Snohomish County.



