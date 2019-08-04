Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Prudnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia (Pat) Ann Prudnick After receiving her final sacrament of faith with her children surrounding her, Patricia (Pat) Ann Prudnick passed away at home with her husband of 63 years by her side on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Pat was born to Stephen and Mary Lawrence on March 12, 1938 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Pat grew up in Morgantown with her brother Donald and spent many summers with her cousin, Janet. She graduated from Saint Francis High School. She worked for the local phone company and played the piano for her church masses. Pat married her fellow classmate, Ralph Prudnick in 1956. Their life journey together took them to Virginia where Ralph began his career with the U.S. Coast Guard. Over the next 22 years they traveled the country living in Hawaii, Washington, New Jersey and California, before returning to Washington in 1975. Throughout their travels, Pat and family would meet wonderful people but it was here in Washington that Pat made lifelong friends while residing in Alderwood Manor, Lynnwood; Silver Lake, Everett; Langley, Whidbey Island, before finishing her journey at Lake Stevens. Pat's strong faith gave her strength and patience in raising six children as a military wife. She devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed being an avid cheerleader for all her children's sports and school functions. She was known as "Mrs. P" amongst her six children's friends. Everyone knew "Mrs. P" was in the neighborhood by the "tricked out" exhaust of the family station wagon. You can be assured on Saturdays during football season she would be watching the West Virginia University and/or Notre Dame game. During the Sonics basketball era it was wise not to sit next to her during a tense game. Pat made the best stuffing and poppyseed rolls every holiday season and her homemade applesauce was much loved by her grandchildren. While on Whidbey Island she volunteered regularly through her local Catholic Church organization assisting those in need. She was always thinking of others. She leaves behind her husband, Ralph, and their six children, Douglas (Cheri), Cynthia, Michael, Daniel, Steven, and Sandra; along with 11 grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Rebecca, Alexis, Cody, Jordan, Taylor, Ryan, Tyler, Tanner, Collin, and four great grandchildren. Pat battled her disease with such grace and dignity. It is without doubt she got her wings upon arrival. Her family would like to thank the in-home caregivers who helped assist and care for Pat during the past year. To honor and celebrate Pat's life a service and reception will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow (noon to 2:00) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2617 Cedar Street, Everett. (Reception in Hensen Hall next to church). In lieu of flowers, family encourages donation to an Alzheimer research and education organization.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019

