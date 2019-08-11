Ann Prudnick March 12, 1938 - July 13, 2019 After receiving her final sacrament of faith with her children surrounding her, Patricia (Pat) Ann Prudnick passed away at home with her husband of 63 years by her side on Saturday, July 13, 2019. To honor and celebrate Pat's life a service and reception will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow (noon to 2:00) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2617 Cedar Street, Everett. (Reception in Hensen Hall next to church).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019