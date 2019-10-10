May 25, 1933 - October 8, 2019 Patricia Ann Reeves (Casey), passed away on October 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in 1933 in Iona, MN to Francis and Margaret Casey. Pat Reeves was a devout Catholic, loving wife, mother and loved by all her grandchildren. Patricia graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1951. Attended St. Cloud School of Nursing, MN, graduating with RN Degree in 1954. She worked in Minnesota and Colorado before settling in Seattle in 1957. There she dedicated herself to a 23-year nursing career and devotion to her loving husband and her five children. She retired from nursing and helped raise her grandchildren and loved every minute of it. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Dr. Jack Casey and Robert Casey and her sisters: Rosemary Casey, Bernadette Myhra and Frances Casey, and her grandchild, Wade Patrick Reeves. Patricia is survived by her five children, Timothy Reeves (Liz), Stephen Reeves (Erin), Lisa Wiedmer (Brian), Ann Leichleiter (Jeff) and Michael Reeves (Molly), and her eight grandchildren: Jack, Patti, Melissa, Maria, Casey, Colin, Tyler and Lauren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 6511 176th Street SW, Lynnwood. Reception to follow in the Renggli Room at St. Thomas More School. Viewing 5:00p - 7:00p, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Solie Funeral Home, 3301 Colby Ave., Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, www.komen.org.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 10, 2019