Service Information
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood , WA 98292
(360)-629-2101
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood , WA 98292

Patricia Ann Weaver Patricia Ann Weaver born February 2, 1928 to Richard and Catherine Johnson, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 just shy of her 92nd birthday. Born and raised in Minneapolis, MN with sister, Gloria; Patty graduated from a business high school and went to work as a bookkeeper for Land O' Lakes Creamery. In 1954 after her father passed, Patty moved to Seattle with her mother to join her sister and family. Patty went to work for Pierce White Heating Oil Company as a full charge bookkeeper where she met and later married the love of her life, Charlie Weaver. Patty and Charlie had two children, Cathy and Mike and Patty also gained two step children, Sandy and Chuck. Pat and Charlie raised their children in the North Seattle area while spending summers in their beach home on Camano Island, WA and vacationing in Sekiu Salmon fishing. In 1969 after the heating oil business sold, Patty and Charlie purchased the Viking Restaurant and moved to Camano Island. They operated the Viking together until Charlie's passing in 1987 and Patty ran the business another nine years and sold in 1996. In later years Patty enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was known for her sugar cookies and fudge at Christmas time, and her fruit salad and macaroni salad with shrimp. She was also well known for her long walks. On any given day you could see her out "power walking" sometimes as much as five miles a day well into her 80's. She was also a member and volunteer at the American Legion Auxiliary. Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Bob Gribble. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Rick) Henry, Mike (Ruth) Weaver, special niece, Christine (Barry) Lund; grandchildren, Beatrice and Elsie Weaver, Ricky Henry, Calen and Rose Walcker, stepchildren and grand children and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at Gilbertson Funeral Home February 29, 2020 at 12:00pm with a reception following at American Legion Post #92. Donations can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship fund.



