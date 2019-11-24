Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia A. Howard Diven passed on November 18, 2019 in Everett, WA. at the age of 89 with her family by her side. Pat was born on December 27, 1929 in San Francisco, CA to Lester Paul and Ella Delia Howard. She lived with her family on the banks of the Snohomish River in Lowell, WA. Her family later moved to Lake Shannon, where Pat graduated from Concrete High School in 1947. As a young woman, Pat's adventurous spirit lead her to Los Angeles and later to Seattle, seeking work, life experiences and life-long friends. Pat married Charles J. Diven on April 2, 1955. Together they raised three children: Michael Paul, Shannon Carol and Keli-Ann. Pat moved her family to Arlington, Washington in 1973. She was the friendly and familiar face to many in the Arlington community when they shopped at the Sears Store and later at Arlington Hardware. Pat's big white house was an open and welcoming place for so many. She always made room in her heart and her home, including her mother, Ella, whom she cared for for many years. Pat's house was the gathering place for family and many dear and life-long friends. After retirement, Pat moved to Silvana, WA. She enjoyed her cozy cabin for a number of years and later moved in with her daughter Shannon and family. Pat tended her flock of unruly layer chickens and maintained the flower beds. She loved crosswords and a good book. She cooked a mean meatloaf and the best snickerdoodles. But her favorite activity was spending time with family and friends. Pat was gifted in her abilities to sow unconditional love where needed and give compassion when none could be found. Patricia's beauty was not only recognized by her full head of red hair and those sparkling blue eyes, but by her open and giving heart. Stoic to the end, she was never one to complain. She was a one of kind mom and the best friend one could have. Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Lester Paul Howard, mother, Ella Howard and her brother, Lester Wayne Howard. Pat is survived by her children: Michael Diven, Shannon Barry (Tom), Keli-Ann Diven (Steve Houser); her grandchildren: Justin Sims, Savanah Barry Leslie (Dustin), Emily Barry, Molly Barry Spears (Riley), great- grandchildren: Gabrielle Sims and Asher Leslie;, nieces: Pam Howard (Neil Harrigan), Toni Howard, Brenna Musser (Ike Bishop) and Susan Ritchie and their children, and her many loving cousins and adoring friends. The world lost a friend, but her compassion and unconditional love will live on. We will always love and miss our most beautiful Patricia Aimee. A celebration of her life will be on November 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 at the Silvana Viking Hall, 1331 Pioneer Highway, Silvana, WA. Lunch will be served.





