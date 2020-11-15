Patricia Alice Miers passed away peacefully on October 28 at Brookdale in Silver Lake at the age of 89. Pat attended Everett schools, graduating from Everett High School. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and only sister (Millie) who passed about 3 weeks before Pat. Earlier in her life Pat was very involved with "Christian Business Women" in Everett. Pat was faithful to her Lord and stayed busy teaching the youngest children in Sunday Schools at Beverly Park Community Church and later at Temple Baptist and South Everett Community Church. Pat began teaching at age 16 and continued for approximately 50 years, loving every minute of it.

Pat began work at Scott Paper Company on Everett Waterfront in 1953, working just three years in the papermill before moving to the Personnel Dept. as a receptionist and stenographer and spent 32 successful years of Human Resources Work. Later her work focused on Group benefits in the position of Retirement Benefits Specialist.

Pat's countless friends and extended family will surely miss her. There will be no formal service.

March 5, 1931 - October 28, 2020