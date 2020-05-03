1939 - 2020 Patricia, was born in Pennsylvania, and moved with her family to Florida when she was ten. There, life sent her around the country, to nursing school (not cut out for that), the military, self-employment, and finally settling in the Seattle/Everett area. After acquiring a music degree, Pat set up her own studio in Snohomish where she taught piano to all ages. She especially enjoyed the high school to college age group, and was an off campus instructor for several of the local colleges. She also loved her role as an adjudicator in piano competitions. Music was her passion from a very young age and she got to fulfill that dream. As Pat's body began to fail, and her mind still sharp, she turned to estate brokering, where she learned compassion for the elderly as well as the families left behind. That compassion carried her into her final career as a volunteer at the local VOA food bank. There Pat was the chocolate lady, making up small bags of treats to honor the senior citizens in need, as well as providing treats for the young ones. Pat was all about smiles, laughs and hugs, and a smattering of greetings in the native language of many. She was a true people-person and loved to interact with everyone. Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Mabel Reynolds; father, Reginald Reeve; brother, James Tedeschi; and sister, Lola Goulet. Pat leaves behind numerous relations across the country. A special thanks for the support of cousin Gloria and nieces Annie and Nancy. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Pat, you were deeply loved and will be missed so very much.





