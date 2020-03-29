Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann "Pam" (Mackie) Hallock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Oct. 23, 1931 – Nov. 25, 2019 Pam, of Mountlake Terrace, passed away Nov. 25, 2019 in Edmonds, WA. Born to Edward V. Mackie and Henrietta Elizabeth Walker in Seattle in 1931. She just celebrated her 88th birthday Oct. 23, 2019. Preceded in death in 2011 by her loving husband of 56 years, Bill; and children, Greg (Jill), Doug (Eileen), Lynda, Janis (John), Brad (Karen); a sister, Edwina (Mackie) Benham; grandchildren, Vonita (Chris) Francisco, Bruce, Michael, Tim, Kimberly, Stephanie (Sean), Karina (Dorian), John (Jessica), Kelly, William (Amber), Karleen, Sabrina (Aaron), and Jesse (Viki); great grandchildren, Emily Francisco, Jadeyn & Emelia Baker, Athena & Killian Dominguez, Corban Engbrecht; and nephews, Scott and David Benham. Pam was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandma (GG). She kept up on her correspondence with friends and family - near and far. She loved to travel! At 21 years old, she traveled by Greyhound bus from Seattle to New York and then by ship to England to visit a pen pal and see the Queen's coronation in 1953. She went to Cusco and walked the ruins of Machu Picchu to the Hitching Post to the Sun, and enjoyed seeing wildlife in the jungles in Peru. She traveled to Scotland, Denmark and Canada, and a 32 day genealogy bus trip through New England's colorful fall leaves nd toured on the Maid of the Mist at Niagara Falls. She was a recognized volunteer leader in the community for her children's school, receiving the PTA Golden Acorn Award and a Living Legend Award for Community Service from Edmonds School District. She was involved in the Daughters of the American Revolution, serving several different chapter offices, and one state office. Pam and Bill celebrated their Scottish heritage, holding down the Clan MacKay booth at many Highland Game events. Her hobbies included bird watching, reading, watching baseball on t. v., bingo, and she enjoyed photography. She loved to eat out! Her favorites were seafood, Thai, steak, lobster and ribs. Pam will be remembered for her kindness, dedication and her willingness to help others. A memorial service will be held at Purdy and Walters, Floral Hills in Lynnwood Friday June 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory with a donation to your local or favorite charity. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

