May 21, 1944 - October 22, 2019 Patricia Ann Johnson, 75, of Everett, WA, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was born May 21, 1944 in Everett, WA to Jim and Charlotte (Moores) Johnson. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ken Johnson. She is survived by her companion of 32 years, Nick J. Kenezuroff, Sr.; nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia was a graduate of Everett High School. She retired after 36 years as a school bus driver for the Everett School District. She enjoyed camping at Lake Conner Park where she and Nick had a lot, they spent quality time there, especially during the summers. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Evergreen Funeral Home, followed by graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 25, 2019