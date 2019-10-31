Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Patricia Ann Larson SNJM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Larson, a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, died early the morning of October 28, 2019, at Memory Care, South Hill Village in Spokane. On January 18, 1929, Patricia was born into the family of Albin and Anna (Divine) Larson in Spokane, Washington. The youngest of their seven children, Patricia enjoyed the solidity of her entire grade 1 through 12 education at Seattle's Immaculate Conception elementary and high school. Sr. Pat entered the novitiate at Marylhurst, OR in January of 1948. Known in religion as Sr. Campion Mary, she made her final profession in August 1954. In August of this year, Sr. Pat celebrated 70 years as a Sister of the Holy Names. From 1950 until her retirement in 1996, Sr. Pat taught and served as principal or vice-principal in a variety of parish elementary schools in Washington and Oregon. After retirement, she served on the Intercommunity Housing Board and engaged in volunteer work in Everett, WA while living at St. Mary Magdalen Convent. She moved to the Convent of the Holy Names (Spokane) in 2007. With her sense of humor and her desire to create meaning and beauty through art, she excelled as teacher and community member. She wrote in an autobiographical sketch that "the icing on the cake" was the year she spent in Lesotho with other SNJM missionary Sisters. Sister Pat is survived by her religious community, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings and their spouses. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at South Hill Village, 3117 E Chaser Lane, Spokane. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names Retirement Fund, 5915 S Regal Suite 308, Spokane, WA 99223. Online tributes may be left at:



Patricia Ann Larson, a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, died early the morning of October 28, 2019, at Memory Care, South Hill Village in Spokane. On January 18, 1929, Patricia was born into the family of Albin and Anna (Divine) Larson in Spokane, Washington. The youngest of their seven children, Patricia enjoyed the solidity of her entire grade 1 through 12 education at Seattle's Immaculate Conception elementary and high school. Sr. Pat entered the novitiate at Marylhurst, OR in January of 1948. Known in religion as Sr. Campion Mary, she made her final profession in August 1954. In August of this year, Sr. Pat celebrated 70 years as a Sister of the Holy Names. From 1950 until her retirement in 1996, Sr. Pat taught and served as principal or vice-principal in a variety of parish elementary schools in Washington and Oregon. After retirement, she served on the Intercommunity Housing Board and engaged in volunteer work in Everett, WA while living at St. Mary Magdalen Convent. She moved to the Convent of the Holy Names (Spokane) in 2007. With her sense of humor and her desire to create meaning and beauty through art, she excelled as teacher and community member. She wrote in an autobiographical sketch that "the icing on the cake" was the year she spent in Lesotho with other SNJM missionary Sisters. Sister Pat is survived by her religious community, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings and their spouses. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at South Hill Village, 3117 E Chaser Lane, Spokane. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Names Retirement Fund, 5915 S Regal Suite 308, Spokane, WA 99223. Online tributes may be left at: www.holycrossofspokane.org Arrangements have been entrusted to Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Services of Spokane. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close