Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 2617 Cedar St Everett , WA

Patricia Anne Daane (Banky), 73, of Everett, died peacefully on September 29, 2019. She was comfortably surrounded by many family in her final hours. Pat was born May 5, 1946 to Joseph and Helen Banky. She grew up in Everett Washington and graduated from Cascade High School. She resided most of her life in Everett but spent a short time in Idaho. She worked for a number of years for GET-Verizon and later with Ben Bridge Jewelers. Pat enjoyed a simple life, being with family, friends and was very active in church choir, prayer groups and many other church functions. She was not financially wealthy but always gave what she had both in time and treasure to those in need. Her Catholic faith was the center of life and would listen to anyone always ending the conversation "I will pray about it". She enjoyed music including her favorites Elvis and Neil Diamond and attended concerts for both. She also enjoyed travel even it was just a day trip to the beach. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and friend to all. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Daane, son, Scott and wife Jacqueline, Daane; grandchildren, Jacob, Victoria, and Sebastian Daane; brother, Larry and wife, Mary Ann Banky of California; her sister, Ann and husband, Ken Fletcher; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2617 Cedar St, Everett, WA 98201 at 11am on October 7, 2019 preceded by a rosary service at 10:30am. Reception to follow at Perpetual Help Hensen Hall. In lieu of flowers please contribitute to Seattle Children's Foundation in Patricia's Name.



