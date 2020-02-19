Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Valdastri. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Service 10:00 AM Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The lovely Patricia Valdastri, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2020 in Mill Creek, Washington, surrounded by her loving family. "Trisha" was born in Everett, Washington, on July 9, 1925. She moved to California as a child and spent most of her married life in Hawaii, while keeping close ties to her extended family in Washington. She met her future husband, Mario at San Jose State University after WWII, while he was a student and football player and she was studying nursing. They were married in 1948 and returned to Mario's home in Hawaii shortly thereafter, a place she had dreamed about as a little girl. They welcomed first a daughter then an adopted son into their family. They built several beautiful homes, travelled extensively, including around the world in 1956, a trip that included many, legendary adventures. They hiked through Haleakala Crater, saw volcanic eruptions up close and personal, and Trisha joined one of the first tours to Mainland China when that country finally opened its borders decades ago. With their children, they made numerous trips to Italy to visit Mario's parents who had moved back to the "old country" in retirement. Trisha was a member of the Assistance League of Hawaii and she and Mario were members of Oahu Country Club for many years. She was a superb athlete and enjoyed golfing, water skiing, water exercise and in her final years, Silver Sneakers at the YMCA and walking the forest paths in Mill Creek while she still was able. She is predeceased by her beloved parents, Harold J. and Clara Mae Moore and her brother, Bob Moore. She adored her family and is survived by her husband of 71 years, Mario; her daughter, Kathi Zehner and son-in-law, Bob Zehner, and adopted son, Jimmy, along with two grandchildren and their spouses, eight great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and many other extended family members. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10:00 am at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway in Everett, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Mill Creek Food Bank or Hope Creek Community Foundation.





