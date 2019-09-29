Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 11, 1939 - Sept. 22, 2019 Pat was born in Anacortes, Washington on June 11, 1939 to William Garnet Bogart and Grace Etta (Beyer) Bogart. She was raised in Sultan, WA until 1953. She attended school in Sultan, Startup, Skykomish, Anacortes and Lake Stevens, WA. She worked in the apple orchards in Chelan, WA, picking, sorting and packing apples and acorn cannery in Snohomish, WA. She also worked for Weight Watchers, Bayliner, John Fluke and Motel 6. After working at the motel, Pat decided to start her own house cleaning business where she enjoyed working for many wonderful people. Pat lived for many years in Marysville, WA and did several hours of volunteer work for the Volunteers of America. Along the way she made many good friends and neighbors. She moved to Wasilla, AK, in 2016 to enjoy "the farm" her husband, Jim built in 1988. Her hobbies were crocheting, quilting, and gardening. A project she was especially fond of, was making flannel baby quilts with her daughter, Shelly and donating them to the neonatal department at Providence hospital in Anchorage, AK. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Pat is survived by her four children: Nita Kamphaus (Steve) of Chelan; Terry Weigelt Sr. (Merri) of Lake Stevens; Joni Barnhart of Lake Stevens and Shelly Weigelt (Jodi) of Anchorage; as well as one brother, William C. Bogart of Everett, WA and a sister, Muriel Bogart of Everett. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Brodhead of 39 years; her parents, Bill and Grace; as well as four siblings: Eleanor Padgett, Ada Padgett, Daniel Padgett and Russell Padgett. Pat requested no funeral services. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Jim at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Anchorage, AK. Donations can be made to the .



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 29, 2019

