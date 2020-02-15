Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ness Cool Dec. 19, 1950 - Feb. 1, 2020 Pat, a native of the Pacific Northwest, was born on December 19, 1950 in Renton, WA. Pat, a still spry 69, lost her short and intense battle with pancreatic cancer on February 1, 2020 in Arlington, WA. Pat was a lifetime resident of Snohomish County, spending most of her adult years living in Stanwood and then Granite Falls, WA. An avid fisherman and hunter, Pat reeled in sturgeon from the Columbia River, salmon and rockfish from Puget Sound, halibut from Westport and successfully hunted elk in Eastern Washington, as well as moose in British Columbia. Pat had a great love for dogs and cats, which led her to attain a certification to be a warm water canine therapist. Her other passions included riding her Harley and becoming a number 12 during the Seahawks' games. She was tough as nails but with a warm heart. Pat was intensely caring and loyal to her relatives and friends. Pat was the third of five children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Jean Nagel; brother, Larry Nagel; and sister, Bonnie Nagel. Pat is survived by her brothers: Mike Nagel of Bothell, WA and Mark Nagel of Arlington, WA. A remembrance service will be held at Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Hall, in Arlington on April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, etc., Pat would want you to donate to either or both of these charities: Old Dog Haven at olddoghaven.org and the Granite Falls Food Bank at facebook.com/GFCCGraniteFallsFoodBank/ Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 15, 2020

