Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia D. Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Patricia Dee Bryant Johnson January 10, 1935 - April 20, 2019 Patricia Johnson died just in time to usher in this year's Easter sunrise. Born to Clara and Clarence Bryant in Friday Harbor, WA, Pat left my home in a polished white hearse at 1:30 a.m. Easter morning. I can't tell you how hard it was to let her go ... to avoid running after the vessel that took her from me. This 1952 EHS grad had endured a courageous, and sometimes excruciatingly painful, journey since diagnosed with esophageal cancer. At 84, my fiesty sister initially fought taking time off from the work she enjoyed at Claremont QFC and from the picture perfect home and yard she maintained. But, following extensive procedures, surgery and daily interventions, Pat reluctantly opted to give up her fierce independence and come home with me. Once here, she morphed into the grateful, loving, and selfless sister I knew from childhood in spite of my sometimes-inept manner of managing her care. She now welcomed, rather than resented, my involvement. And, she adored my husband, Scott, who first helped her by simply supporting me, then held her close toward the end when she was writhing in pain. Together, we now shed tears over the pain we couldn't always stop, yet smile knowing she is finally at peace together with her parents, husband and brother, Bill. It will surprise no one who knew Pat that she requested no picture and no memorial service. What she asks, instead of us focusing on her, is that our attention go to letting those we love know that they are loved, and know that as often as we can show them ... as she has loved Darrell Duane Johnson, the husband she lost to cancer at 34 and the son who she has loved and missed for so many years since. Pat leaves behind her son, Michael Duane Johnson, his wife, Korene, grandsons, Darrell Thomas and Tyler Bryant Johnson as well as me, her sister, Judy Bryant Pearson, my husband, Scott, our two children, Jeff and Anne Pearson, and Jeff's two children, Calvin and Marina Pearson. Pat also leaves her Claremont QFC co-workers and customers who have served as her extended family for 18 years ... and those she worked with while co-owner and operator of Professional Communica-tions, receptionist at the Everett Clinic, Public Services Coordinator at Steven's Memorial Hospital, Secretary for Snohomish County PUD, and Junior Chamber Wives Club President. May God bless you all for appreciating my sister who never quite believed how special she was. JBP Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close