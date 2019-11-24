Patricia (Patty) Davies Feb. 5, 1947 - Oct. 30, 2019 Patricia (Patty) Davies, 72, passed away on October 30, 2019. Born February 5, 1947 in Monroe, WA to John and Thelma (Clark) Fenstermacher. Patty was born, raised, and lived her life in Snohomish County; working for the state of Washington at DSHS for 22 years. Patty was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John and Ertel Fenstermacher. Patty is survived by her daughter, Charma Belle; four grandchildren: Madeline, Patrick, and Olivia Abendroth and Samantha Whitten; brother, Marty Fenstermacher; and three nieces, Kimber Wagner, Kristen Thorsen, and Cheyenne Fenstermacher. A private graveside memorial will be held in Spring 2020. In her memory, family is requesting donations be made to the Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019