Patricia Elinor Wheeler
1937 - 2020
Patricia Elinor Wheeler, 83, of Snohomish, Washington passed away on July 14, 2020.

Pat was born in Seattle, Washington and graduated from Roosevelt High School. While in high school Pat volunteered to be on ski patrol at Mt Baker.  It was there that Pat met the love of her life, Don Wheeler, while he was running the rope tow. Don and Pat were married on January 21, 1956 in Seattle. They had three children, Donna, and twins, Diane and Mike. 

The family moved to Snohomish in 1962 and Don and Pat remained there for the rest of their lives.  Pat worked for the Snohomish School District as a school bus driver, retiring in 1992. They bought an RV and traveled to their favorite beaches in Oregon, the southwest and Alaska after retiring.  Don and Pat celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2006. 

Don and Pat loved being grandparents and frequently would have one, or all five, grandchildren staying the weekend with them or taking them camping. Pat also loved to knit, making afghans and sweaters for family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by father, Bruce Daly, mother, Elinor Pilcher, stepmother, Virginia Bathrick, twin brother, David Daly, and husband, Don Wheeler.  She is survived by daughters Donna (Doug) Garland, Diane (Gary) Reese and son, Michael Wheeler; six grandchildren, Angela Jones (Gary Nelson), Justin Kollock (Nicole), Heidi Seitz (Jared), Lisa Jones (Lyle Ludeman), and Randy Kollock (Crystal McDonald), Naomi Garland, and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
