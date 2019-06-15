Patricia Erickson, 88, a long time resident of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Pat was born March 7, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, to Donald and Genevieve Patterson. They moved to Western Washington when Pat was a small child where she remained for the rest of her life. She married Robert Erickson in 1948 and they had three daughters. She was a homemaker most of her life and also enjoyed showing, training and grooming dogs. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother and husband, Robert. She is survived by daughters, Susan Anderson, Judy Wegman and Gayle (Steve) Larsen and grandchildren, Eric, Wendy, Carl, Tracy and eight great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 15, 2019