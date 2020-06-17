Patricia Ellen Head was born to Merrick and Rose Hindes on May 10th 1941. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family on June 2nd 2020 at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip, her sister Catherine, her daughter Elizabeth and her son Wayne. She is survived by her son Jeffery and her daughter in law Terri, her daughter Debbie, her Son in law David. Her two brothers Michael and Brett and her Aunt Ethel and sister in law Dodie. Her grandchildren Andrew, Stacie, Stephanie and Sadie and 12 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed! May God Rest her Soul. Services will be held on June 20th at 2:00 PM in Renton at Riverview Park 3201 Maple Valley highway. May 10, 1941 - June 2, 2020



