Patricia Head
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ellen Head was born to Merrick and Rose Hindes on May 10th 1941. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family on June 2nd 2020 at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip, her sister Catherine, her daughter Elizabeth and her son Wayne. She is survived by her son Jeffery and her daughter in law Terri, her daughter Debbie, her Son in law David. Her two brothers Michael and Brett and her Aunt Ethel and sister in law Dodie. Her grandchildren Andrew, Stacie, Stephanie and Sadie and 12 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed! May God Rest her Soul. Services will be held on June 20th at 2:00 PM in Renton at Riverview Park 3201 Maple Valley highway. May 10, 1941 - June 2, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 17 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
02:00 PM
Riverview Park
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved