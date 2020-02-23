Patricia Josephine Herzog Patricia Josephine Herzog, 96 passed away peacefully in her sleep at her son's home in Olympia, WA on the evening of February 20, 2020. She was born in Portland, OR on January 26, 1924. She was married to Robert A. Herzog on February 21, 1942. They were married for 58 years. She was active in the Order of Eastern Star chapters Everett 222, Alderwood 185, and Bethel 146 as well as the Daughters of Nile, Hatasu Temple #1. She is survived by her sons, Robert A Herzog Jr. of Salem, OR, and William Karl Herzog-Woore (Gregory A. Herzog-Woore) of Olympia, WA; daughter, Janyce L. MacKenzie (Dennis R. MacKenzie) of Everett, WA as well as her grandsons, Johnathan J. Herzog of Bet Ha Shitta, Israel and Eric W. Herzog of Salem, OR. She has three great grand children, Mattan, Noam and Benjamin Herzog of Bet Ha Shitta, Israel. Her surviving siblings are Delores Hilt of Port Orchard, WA and Paul Pykonen of Bremerton, WA. There will be a private Funeral with a public Memorial Service to be held at the Scottish Rite Temple on March 21, 2020 at 2:00pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 23, 2020