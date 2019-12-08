Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Lipke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia J. Lipke Patricia J. (Granger) Lipke, 78 passed away on November 23, 2019 with her children by her side. Pat was proceeded in death by her husband, Gordon, whom she missed greatly and looked forward to reuniting with in heaven. Pat Lipke was the loving mother of Todd M. Lipke (Laura) and Gary R. Lipke (Danna). Pat loved her grandchildren dearly and was always excited to see them. She will be greatly missed by Kimberly, Spencer, Bryce, Logan, McKenna and Braden. Pat will be missed and remembered by her lifelong family and friends, as well as ones she met along her journey. Pat dedicated her life to the youth of Snohomish, WA. She worked as an Education Assistant at Riverview Elementary in Snohomish. Pat always looked for opportunities to volunteer or improve the lives of her students. Pat volunteered as a youth basketball coach, Little League president and PTA president. There will be a Celebration of Pat's Life on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Riverview Elementary in Snohomish at 11:00. In lieu of Flowers, Pat would have appreciated donations be made to the Riverview Food Pantry for students in need. Donations can be made in the form of cash/checks to Riverview PTO.



