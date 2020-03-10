Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. Morgan. View Sign Service Information Lemley Chapel 1008 Third Street Sedro Woolley , WA 98284 (360)-855-1288 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Jean Morgan Patricia Jean Morgan, age 81, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, WA passed away at her home on February 29, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1938 to Jesse and Esther (Lovejoy) Stribling in Snohomish, Washington. She attended schools in Snohomish, graduating from Snohomish High School in 1957 and completed SHS's beauty school a short time later. She also enjoyed her membership and participation in Rainbow Girls throughout her school years. In 1964 Pat married Clifford Morgan and from that union her children, Christina, Michael, Loretta and Deborah were born. Pat and Cliff made their home in Sedro-Woolley where they raised their children. Pat next made her home on Camano Island for about ten years, returning to Sedro-Woolley in 1998. Pat worked as a beautician at Northern State Hospital, eventually owning and operating her own in-home salon, 'Pat's Hair Affair'. Pat next worked for the Sedro-Woolley School District, retiring in 2004 from her position as the Guidance Office's secretary at SWHS. She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed camping, gardening, canning and watching the Mariners. She especially enjoyed knitting and crocheting hats, scarves and baby booties, which she provided to every child and baby she could, including numerous sets sent to Children's Hospital over the years. Most of all Pat enjoyed family gatherings and doting on her grandchildren, with the door always open to family, friends, neighbors and the many who thought of her as a "Second Mom." Patricia is survived by her children, Christina Morgan-Powell (Bill), Michael Morgan (Tami), Loretta Tharp and Deborah Gutierrez (Jim); grandchildren, Kjellan Morgan, Lewis Tharp, Riley Morgan, Dahlton Osborne, Elli Morgan, Billy Powell, Coltan Powell, Dylan Powell (Annette) and Ryan Stafford; sister, Alice Rice (John); sisters-in-law, Thelma and Gloria and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jesse, James and Bob Stribling and sisters, Loretta Stribling and Jean Curtis. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1006 Wicker Road, Sedro-Woolley with Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch presiding. Memorials in honor of Pat are suggested to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share memories of Pat and sign the online guest register at:



